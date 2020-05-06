Lois A. (Getty) Flacke, 87, of Westbrook, CT, passed away April 13, 2020 at Aaron Manor in Chester, CT of the COVID-19 virus. Lois was born May 6, 1932 in Schenectady, NY to the late Louis and Irene (Mochon) Getty. She resided in Scotia, NY for sixty five years and was married to Joseph L. Flacke, III who died in 1987. Lois attended Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Schools and St. Rose College. She had an extensive teaching career at Arongen Elementary School, Shenendehowa Central School District in Clifton Park, NY where she was dedicated to her students in Kindergarten, remedial reading and English as a second language. Lois was also very active in the teachers' union, negotiating wage and benefit contracts of behalf of union members. She was especially proud of her role in negotiating a "sick bank" that allowed teachers to receive benefits while they fought chronic illnesses. Always on the go, Lois, and her husband Joe, also bought a medical equipment company in Clifton Park, NY in 1978. They ran Home Therapy Equipment, Inc. for many years before turning it over to their children. After retirement, Lois moved to CT to be near her daughter. In her last few years she was cared for by the loving staff at Aaron Manor. Lois is survived by her loving children, Lizbeth Boccia (Joseph) of Westbrook, CT; Joseph L. Flacke, IV (Patricia) of Day, NY; and James L Flacke (Angelique McAlpine) of Troy, NY. She was the beloved "Grandma Loie" to her eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin brother, Louis Getty of Reading, PA and her brother, David Getty of Atlantic Beach, NC. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Koert. Lois will be interred next to her husband in Schenectady's St. Joseph's Cemetery in a private ceremony. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



