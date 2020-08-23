Lois A. Gaba, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Wesley Nursing Home. She was born in Victory Mills, NY on March 24, 1928 to William and Katherine Riordan. She was a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School and was employed by General Electric until her marriage to her husband, John. They settled in Ballston Spa, NY and raised four children. Lois enjoyed life and was a kind, loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents William and Katherine, and her husband, John Gaba, Jr. Lois is survived by her children Patricia Pettit of Harrisburg, PA, Linda Peek (James) of Ballston Spa, NY, David Gaba (AnnMarie) of Glenville, NY and John Gaba (Rhonda) of Mechanicville, NY; her sister Katherine Marino of Scotia; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26 at St. Joseph's Church, Route 9N, Greenfield Center where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Social distancing and facemasks will be required per CDC guidelines. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga and the Wesley Health Care Community for their thoughtfulness, compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.