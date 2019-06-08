Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 463-1566
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Hoover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Ann Hoover Obituary
Lois Ann Hoover, 78, born September 15, 1940 in Albany, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Helen Bleichert Powell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Hoover, US Navy Submariner and her grandson, Michael John Hoover. Mother of Margaret Scotto (Larry), Michael Hoover, Michelle Crawford (Tim), Mary Quell and Ann Steininger. Grandmother of Samantha and Chase Crawford, Zion Hoover and Deven Quell. Great-grandmother to Araeha Hoover. She was surrogate mom and grandma to many family and friends. Lois was a receptionist of the NYS Thruway Department and infant care nurse at St. Margaret's Children's Hospital in Albany, NY. Graduate St. Margaret's House and Hospital School and St. Joseph Academy in Albany, NY. She was a dedicated member of Beta Sigma Phi and St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Please join us for calling hours on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, NY. Funeral Service Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave, Delmar, NY 12054. The burial will be private. Lois was a generous, loving and compassionate woman. We will miss her smile and remember her spirit to live life to it's fullest. "No one is truly lost when they remain in the hearts and mind of those who love them." In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or Armed Forces Family Survivors Fund. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, please visit www.lgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now