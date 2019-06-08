Lois Ann Hoover, 78, born September 15, 1940 in Albany, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Helen Bleichert Powell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Hoover, US Navy Submariner and her grandson, Michael John Hoover. Mother of Margaret Scotto (Larry), Michael Hoover, Michelle Crawford (Tim), Mary Quell and Ann Steininger. Grandmother of Samantha and Chase Crawford, Zion Hoover and Deven Quell. Great-grandmother to Araeha Hoover. She was surrogate mom and grandma to many family and friends. Lois was a receptionist of the NYS Thruway Department and infant care nurse at St. Margaret's Children's Hospital in Albany, NY. Graduate St. Margaret's House and Hospital School and St. Joseph Academy in Albany, NY. She was a dedicated member of Beta Sigma Phi and St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Please join us for calling hours on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, NY. Funeral Service Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave, Delmar, NY 12054. The burial will be private. Lois was a generous, loving and compassionate woman. We will miss her smile and remember her spirit to live life to it's fullest. "No one is truly lost when they remain in the hearts and mind of those who love them." In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or Armed Forces Family Survivors Fund. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, please visit www.lgfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary