Lois E. Foltman, 93, of Schenectady, passed peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Lois was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie Cusworth Thompson. A lifelong Schenectady resident, Lois graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1944. She worked for several years in the payroll Department at General Electric before leaving to raise her family. She was a member of the Melodeers, Home Bureau and was a longtime member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church. In addition to her parents, Lois was also predeceased by her sister, Shirley Wheeler. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Foltman, four children, James Foltman, Christopher (Zaleema) Foltman, Lynn (Jonathan) DeForest and Judith (James) Hale, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to call at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family request memorial donations be made in Lois's memory to the at , or to the Montgomery Co. SPCA, SPCA Rd. Amsterdam NY, 12010.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020