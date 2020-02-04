Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Foltman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois E. Foltman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois E. Foltman Obituary
Lois E. Foltman, 93, of Schenectady, passed peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Lois was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie Cusworth Thompson. A lifelong Schenectady resident, Lois graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1944. She worked for several years in the payroll Department at General Electric before leaving to raise her family. She was a member of the Melodeers, Home Bureau and was a longtime member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church. In addition to her parents, Lois was also predeceased by her sister, Shirley Wheeler. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Foltman, four children, James Foltman, Christopher (Zaleema) Foltman, Lynn (Jonathan) DeForest and Judith (James) Hale, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to call at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Madeleine Sophie Church. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family request memorial donations be made in Lois's memory to the at , or to the Montgomery Co. SPCA, SPCA Rd. Amsterdam NY, 12010.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -