Lois Emma Anderson, 93, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on May 9, 2020. Born on October 14, 1926 in Ash Grove, Illinois, to the late Fred H. and Bertha (Schumacher) Koester. She graduated from Cissna High School in Illinois. During World War II, Lois worked as a cadet nurse. She cared for many patients at the Cook County Hospital in Illinois, as well as worked at Burnham City Hospital in Champagne, IL. She met the love of her life, John M. Anderson, in their home state of Illinois. They were married on June 16, 1950. In 1955, they moved their growing family to the Schenectady area, raising their family together in Glenville, NY. There was nothing more important than family to Lois. She was always there for her children, their children and leaves behind a legacy that continues with her great-grandchildren. Lois was very involved in her community, especially at her church Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a reliable volunteer, who was always there for people in need. Throughout the years, her baking and cooking brought her family together. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and tending to her gardens. Lois not only left a family as her legacy, but she left creations and gardens for future generations to appreciate and learn from. She was fortunate to travel the world with her husband. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John M. Anderson (2007); as well as her brother, Ralph Koester; sisters, Elvera Bohlmann, and Norma (Deacon) Mau. To continue her legacy are her beloved children, Charles Anderson, James (Tina Van Itallie), Ruth (David) Felano and Julie Cerone; cherished grandchildren, Emily (Jake Sandmann) Anderson, Amanda Felano, Hilary Cerone, Katie (George) Riley, Nicholas (Carley) Cerone, Sarah Felano, and Melanie Felano; blessed great-grandchildren, Hugo and Margot Sandmann; Kaydence, Hailee and Kynsleigh Riley and Skye Douglass; as well as a loving sister, Velma Swan; sister-in-laws, Marianne Mau and Marilyn Koester. Private funeral services are trusted to Glenville Funeral Home. In honor of Lois and her kind heart, please help those in need by sending memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1850 Union St, Niskayuna, NY 12309. Online condolences and tribute film at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 13, 2020.