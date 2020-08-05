Lois Friello Bennett, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 27, 2020. Lois was born in Schenectady to her parents Rosemary Ditoro Friello and the late Charles Friello. Lois leaves behind her husband Barry, of Ft. Worth, Texas, her mother, Rosemary Friello, her sisters Charlene Polito, Michele Fisher, Kimberly Friello and brother, Charles (Judy) Friello, as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Lois was predeceased by her father, Charles Friello, her sister, Jennifer Suriano and nephew, Thomas Polito.



