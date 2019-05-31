Lois Anita Groskopf died on 3/14/2019, at her home in Niskayuna NY, with her beloved husband, Richard by her side. Lois was born in 1941, daughter of the late Charlotte and Saul Klein, in the Bronx, NY. She graduated from Bronx High School of Science, and attended Hunter College and Schenectady County Community College. Lois and Richard Groskopf married on Valentines Day, 1961, and lived 58 happy years together. Lois was Vice President of the Rockland County chapter of the Ethical Culture Society. The couple lived In Yonkers, moved to Monsey, and then to Niskayuna NY. Lois easily made friends wherever she went, and maintained many wonderful friendships for life. Lois worked at Finkelstein Memorial Library, Ellison Products, North Country Business Systems, and most recently at the New York State Dept of Transportation. She was president of the NYSDOT's Advisors Program for Women, and retired as a Civil Engineer. Lois was a gardener, birdwatcher, and excellent cook. She loved art and music. She took art classes, embroidered, and supported music and theater in the capital district. She was a member of the Ramapo and Niskayuna PTAs, and a SPAC volunteer. Lois is survived by her husband, Richard Groskopf; children, Roberta (Karen) and Roger (Helen) Groskopf; grandchildren, Andrew and Jennifer Groskopf, and sister, Sylvia (Howard) Drucker. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at 1 p.m. on 6/9/2019, lunch served, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Roebling Library room, Troy NY. All are welcome. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 31 to June 3, 2019