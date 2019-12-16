|
|
Lois J. Mulvey, 90, formerly of Wabash Ave. died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Niskayuna. Lois was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Thomas and Pauline Mulvey. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. For many years she was a teller for Niagara Mohawk Power Co. Lois was predeceased by her longtime companion Francis Ruff, he died in 2014. She is survived by three stepchildren Linda (Americo) Pallante, David Ruff and Karen (John) Stenard and three step grandsons Jason Pallante and John and Christopher Stenard. She is also survived by her friend and caretaker Jacalyn Famiano. Lois's family is grateful to Jacalyn for the care she provided Lois. Funeral service Wednesday afternoon 2:30 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave. Schenectady, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019