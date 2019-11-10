|
|
Mrs. Lois Jane Myers, 90, of Schenectady, New York, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born September 28, 1929 in Gloversville, New York to Arthur and Mary (Frasier) Therrien. Lois graduated from Gloversville High School before moving to Schenectady, New York where she met Gerald Myers in 1950, whom she married in 1951. They made their home in Niskayuna, New York, raising her youngest brother, four daughters, and several foster children before moving to Middleburgh, New York to establish the Schoharie Valley Alliance Church. Lois was a beloved prayer warrior, led several ladies' bible studies, and was a friend to all she met. Her positive spirit, constant singing, and willingness to pray for anyone who needed it endeared her to all who knew her. She was well loved and joyful to the end. Lois is survived by three daughters and two son-in-laws, Kathy and Richard Forney of Middleburgh, Linda and Paul Hobson of Schenectady, and Mary Myers of Winter Park, Florida. Her husband, Gerald (2018) and a fourth daughter, Diane Lynn Myers (2011), predeceased her. Survivors include her brother and his wife, Martin and Ellen Therrien of Rehobeth, MA, eight grandchildren and their spouses, along with 25 great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Grandma Great." A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 14th at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. Funeral services will be held at the Carmen Road Alliance Church at 10 a.m., Friday, November 15th, followed by internment in Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019