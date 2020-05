STERLINK - Lois Janette Kooy, 92, died May 2, 2020 of natural causes atMorningside Memory Care in Sterling.Lois was born November 16, 1927 in Sterling, the daughter of Hermine(Behrens) Rank and Russell Rank. She was educated in the Sterling Schoolsand married John Nickolas Kooy on July 22, 1948 in Rockville Maryland.Lois was employed at Larsons Manufacturing, CGH hospital, Dr. SullivansEye Clinic and National Manufacturing. Lois and John traveled the worldincluding trips to South America, Europe, Japan and India.Survivors include her children, Barbara (Larry) Badtke of Sterling,William (Janette ) Kooy of Dixon and Robert (Betsy) Kooy of Peoria.Survivors also include her grandchildren, Stephanie Boncuore, ChristopherKooy, Mericah (Jim) Sarber and Joshua (Mary) Kooy and eightgreat-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, RichardRank; and sister, Leona House.To honor her wishes, there will be no visitation. Graveside services willbe scheduled at a later date.Online condolences may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home