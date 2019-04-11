Lois Kownacki, 90, formerly of Schenectady, died March 21, 2019 at the Teresian House. Lois was born in Saratoga Springs, the daughter of Anthony and Josephine Kownacki. She was educated at Resurrection High School. For 27 years she was known as Sister Lillian with the Order of the Resurrection. She worked as a nurse in the ICU unit at St. Clare's Hospital, for 13 years, later working at Mt. Loretto Nursing Home also for 13 years. She moved to Central Florida, there she worked for the Marion Community House and Munroe Regional Medical Center. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Bernie Amell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Tuesday morning, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church (Lafayette and State St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Family and friends may call 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.at the church. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary