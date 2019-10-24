|
Lois R. Johnson, 91, of Colonie, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 18, 2019. Born on September 6, 1928 in Amsterdam, NY, Lois was the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (Grade) Foss. Lois was raised and educated in Amsterdam where she graduated from Amsterdam High School. She received her college education from Amsterdam School of Commerce. Lois was employed with IBM as a secretary from 1958 until 1980 when she retired. She was a longtime resident of Broadalbin, NY. Lois is survived by nieces, Deborah Foss (Robert DeGenova) of Boston, MA, Joni Mincher (Kevin) of Scotia, Tracy Prawdzik (Peter) of Rotterdam, Shannon Hill (Theodore) of Troy and nephew, Stephen Foss (Denise) of Fort Johnson. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. Lois was predeceased by her former husband, Harry Johnson; her partner of 40 years, Edward Bernier; her brothers, Donald Foss (the late Cecelia) and Richard Foss (Dorothy) of Scotia. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Pine Grove Cemetery, Tribes Hill, NY. Edward's daughter, Kate, would like to extend sincere appreciation to the family at the Peregrine-Colonie for all their care and love shown to Lois, and also show appreciation to the Hospice professionals for their wonderful care. "I made you a promise Dad, and I kept it." To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019