Every morning, weather permitting, Lois would wake up, have a cup of tea, change into her swimsuit, and walk down to Pine Lake to take a dip. She found the cool water to be a calming way to start her day; surrounded by the Adirondacks' rolling mountaintops. Being immersed in nature made her feel grounded. It made her feel like she was home. It was her love of nature that led her to her future husband; meeting for the first time through a hiking club they both joined. Together, they spent many days hiking, canoeing, and camping before finally buying their beloved house on the shores of Pine Lake, where they spent most of their retirement years. Born in Schenectady's Ellis Hospital on August 19, 1931, to Leah H. Wiley and Milton "Bill" Wiley, Lois proved to be an intelligent and active woman who chased an education and career while building a family. Lois graduated from Burnt Hills High School as Class Salutatorian in 1949, before graduating from New York State College of Arts and Science in White Plains, NY in 1952, with an associate's degree in applied science; majoring in industrial chemistry. Lois worked for GE Research Lab for three years as a lab technician before attending the University of Buffalo. She earned her bachelor's degree in Sociology in 1957. She went on to work for Schenectady County Welfare Department of Social Services. She then attended Syracuse University to earn her master's degree in Social Services in 1960, before working many years in the mental health and social/medical services field. Lois also spent 15 years working as a volunteer disaster worker for the American Red Cross. She was an active polka dancer and loved donating to charities. Lois married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Svehla, on July 28, 1956. They went on to raise three children. She made it a priority to pass along an appreciation of nature. She would have her family listen for loon calls or walk along trails and point out different types of trees. To spend even more time enjoying their favorite hobbies, Lois and Chuck spent their retirement years remodeling the old logging house they bought on Pine Lake. They turned it into a year-round home that allowed them to spend their days taking in the pink sunrises that would peak over the trees and shine off the glassy lake. They often said it was their favorite place on earth. Lois is survived by her children, Karl, Mark, and Lisa. She also leaves behind daughters-in-law, Lorrie and Xiao; her grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Robin, and Justin; as well as her great-granddaughter, Madilyn. As per Lois' request, there will be no formal services at this time. A celebration of life ceremony is planned for the weekend of July 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross (or another charity) in her honor. And when you have a moment, step outside, look around at the trees, take a deep breath, and remember how wonderful nature can be.



