Loreen M. Daviero (Nicolella) passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Gloversville, NY to Joseph and Loretta Nicolella. She married Ernest J. Daviero in 1987. They were happily married for over 30 years. After she graduated from Gloversville High School, she would then go on to attend Fulton Montgomery Community College. She would then begin her career as a Radiologic Technologist at St. Claires Hospital and New York Oncology and Hematology. Her special care for her patients and love of helping them was her life. She was a member of the Schenectady Melodears vocalist group, the Schenectady Moose, The American Society of Radiologic Technicians, and The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. She was a talented vocalist, who loved any and all music. Her music lead her to Nashville for competitions. She loved singing barbershop, weddings, shows at the Proctors Theatre, and karaoke with her friends. She had a passion for sports and watching sports, especially the New York Yankees and New York Giants. She was just as passionate about camp life, travelling, motorcycle riding, and her Chrysler Crossfire. Most importantly, she was dedicated to the time spent with her husband, and of course family and friends. She will be missed by her husband and best friend, Ernest, her brothers; Joseph (Ellen) Nicolella, Anthony (Maria) Nicolella, and Tim (Ann) Nicolella, she was the sister-in-law to; Dennis (Sunny) Daviero, Bob (Maria) Daviero, and Peggy. She will also be missed by several cousins, nephews and nieces. She now joins in eternal life her parents; Joseph and Loretta. Calling hours will be held for Loreen on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave, Schenectady NY 12306. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow immediately at St. Cyrils and Method Cemetery. The family requests any donations be made in Loreen's name to NYOH Cancer Foundation, Albany Medical Children Cancer Center, or Mountain Valley Hospice, Gloversville NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 15, 2019