Lorelei A. Clark (Mimi), 87, of Schenectady went home to join the rest of the angels on June 25, 2020. Born in Schenectady to the late Lawerence and Lucille Pardi. She was a graduate of Draper High School. In Lorelei's early years she started working at Union College as a Secretary in Special Programs and then on to the NYS Police Chiefs Association for 25 years. Her love for the Saratoga Casino landed her a job in Surveillance for 10 years and always shared some hilarious stories. Her love for water led her to Lake George on the water where she lived for several years enjoying many friends and family. Later on she moved to her next favorite home, sunny Florida. Mimi loved living, cooking, family, friends, camping, boating, but most of all her grandchildren. Leaving behind her loving daughter who will miss her 10 phone calls a day, "it's only me!, ok I love you give me a call when you can." Lorelei is survived by her loving daughter, Jill A. Puorto, grandchildren, Jada Leigh, James Jr. and Jenna Louisa Puorto, great grand children Leila and Alana Puorto, Isaiah Earing Jr, her loving California grandchildren, Tiana DiMaccio (Gio and Luca), Lauren (Jason) Witbeck (Baby Jackson). Also, late brother Ronald Pardi (Judy) and several nieces, nephews and cousins, family and lots of friends, and her former husband George Patierne. Donations may be made to the Animal Protection Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Services will be held at a later date. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.
