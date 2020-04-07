|
|
Loretta A. Calkins, 83, passed away on Saturday morning, April 4th at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. Born in Saratoga, NY, Loretta was the daughter of the late Dominic and Angelina (DelVecchio) Mancini and was also predeceased by her brother, Albert Mancini. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, Loretta had worked for the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany prior to becoming a stay at home mom. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Loretta was devoted to her family and cherished her three granddaughters. Extremely active in her Churches over the years, she had been a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady, the former Our Lady of the Assumption in Rotterdam and Our Lady Queen of Peace. Loretta was a former Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Teacher and very active in the RCIA programs at her churches. She was also a Pre Cana counselor for marriage with her husband Donald. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Rotterdam Little League and volunteered as a ceramic instructor at the Rotterdam Boys Club for many years. Predeceased on January 17, 2012 by her husband Donald G. Calkins, Loretta is survived by her children, Donna M. DeMagistris (Anthony) of Schenectady and Palm Harbor, FL and Paul D. Calkins (Yvonne) of Rotterdam, grandchildren, Donya Olivieri (Raul), Janelle Calkins and Nicole Calkins, her brother, Donald Mancini of Issaquah, Washington and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Loretta's life at a date and time in the future. A private graveside service for Loretta's family will be held in Park View Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA, 01923. To leave a message or a condolence for Loretta's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020