Loretta A. Gallagher, 81, died at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Mrs. Gallagher was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph and Catherine (Kay) Descher and had lived in Schenectady since 1964. While her greatest accomplishment was certainly the love and dedication she gave to her children and grandchildren, she brought that same love to any community she joined. Loretta was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady for over 30 years. She was a lover of books and part of the reopening of the library at St. John the Evangelist school. Most recently, she worked for Mohawk Opportunities-Jones Home in Schenectady until her retirement in 2012. There, she gave great compassion and empathy to her clients. She was a dedicated Girl Scout Leader, spending a lot of time at Hidden Lake Girl Scout Camp in Lake Luzerne, NY, a special place she brought many grandchildren in the summer. While she probably didn't watch many games herself, she was a fan of all Philadelphia sports. She spent many summers in Wildwood, NJ as a girl and young mother and shared her love for the place with her family. A lover of flowers, plants, and trees, she took flower arranging classes at Schenectady County Community College and took pride in her skill in decorating. In the past 15 years, she was a dedicated parishioner at Immaculate Conception in Glenville where she was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Prayer group. She found a lot of comfort in prayer and would often pray for complete strangers when she heard about their hardships. An avid letter writer and card sender, she never let a single holiday go uncelebrated or a warm sentiment go unexpressed. She was gracious and thoughtful with her family, her friends, and nearly anyone she met. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, learn their story, and create a bond instantly. Life would be a lot better if there were more Lorettas in it. Loretta was predeceased by two brothers, John Descher and Michael Descher. She is survived by a sister Jean (Larry) Kelly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., sister Joanne (Jim) Rose of Cape May, NJ and brother Joseph Descher (Kathy Krause) of Cape May, NJ as well as many nieces and nephews. She is survived by seven children, William (Liz) Gallagher of Glenville, Eileen Gallagher Driscoll of Charleston, SC, Linda Gallagher of Albany, John Gallagher of Cary, NC, Kathleen (Patrick) O'Connor of Clifton Park, Michael (Bridgette) Gallagher of Saratoga Springs and Christine (Steve) Clark of Williamsburg, VA, as well as the late William Gallagher, the father of her children. She is also survived and celebrated by her fifteen grandchildren (Sean, Shannon, Patrick, Molly, Reagan, Ryan, Dermot, Brendan, Gavin, Julia, Quinn, Sarah, Parker, Henry, and Celia) ranging in age from age 8 to 28. With them she shared many stories, songs, tea, gingersnaps, candy, pink lady apples, yogurt, Campbell's tomato soup, and of course, lots and lots of honey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Wednesday morning at 10:15 at the Gleason Funeral and at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. The family would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff in the Memory unit of Home of the Good Shepherd of Saratoga as well as Community Hospice of Saratoga.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019