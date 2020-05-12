Loretta E. Hart (Griffith), age 84, of Saratoga Springs, New York, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully passing away at the Glendale Nursing Home in Glenville after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Loretta devoted her life to her family. She met her husband, Robert W. Hart, in Little Falls, NY in 1954. One year later he joined the Army and she went to nursing school. Loretta graduated from St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica, NY in 1957. Classmates would say Loretta could most often be heard saying: "Any mail for me?" while awaiting a letter from her sweetheart. The two were married on October 4, 1958. The couple moved to Scotia, NY in 1966. Loretta worked in the pediatric unit at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady, NY for many years. Loretta will always be remembered as a kind and generous woman of faith with an incomparable witty sense of humor that never diminished even on her toughest days. She was the matriarch and caregiver of the Hart family. In her older years, she loved spending time with her eight grandchildren who will always remember her for her positive energy, patient demeanor, and her love of Ginger Ale and dark chocolate. Loretta was predeceased by her husband on March 13, 2019. Her family is comforted knowing the two are back in each other's arms continuing their more than 60 year love story. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Loretta Griffith (Murray) and her brothers, Robert and LeRoy Griffith; she is survived by her children, Therese Dolen (Mark) of Halfmoon, Robert (LuAnn) of Glenville, and James (Tracey) of Duanesburg; her sister-in-law, Helen Cox of Reno, NV; her grandchildren, Loretta McGinn, Bernadette Dolen (Kyle), Grace Dolen, Meghan Graziadei (Paul), Jaclyn Nethaway (Lukas), Robert W. Hart, Alyssa Hart, and Johnathon Hart; her great-grandchildren, Connor and Devin McGinn. Her lasting memory will continue to have a profound impact on those who loved her most. The family extends a heartfelt thank to the nurses and staff at the Glendale Nursing Home for their compassionate care. A funeral will be held at Bekkering Funeral Home at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 for immediate family due to the current health pandemic. Burial will follow the morning of Wednesday, May 13 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Herkimer, NY.



