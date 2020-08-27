1/
Loretta M. "Mickey" Smith
Loretta "Mickey" M. Smith, 91, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. Loretta was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Gyune) Rooney. Loretta worked as a nurse's aide at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home and was a longtime member of St. Gabriel's Church. She took great pride and enjoyment in cleaning her home and loved taking long car rides. She is survived by her children, James M. Smith Jr., Patricia Ann Smith, Bonnie Lee Schissler and Sherry Lynn Hearn, grandchildren, Cascey Webb (Aaron), Jeralyn Mae Castell (Norman), Jason Stapleton, Nicole Jeram (Shaun) and Elise Ravalli (Matthew), and great grandchildren, Liam Webb, Killian Castell, Sydney, Delaney and Ethan Stapleton, Jacob and Andrew Jeram and Samuel Ravalli. Besides her parents, Loretta was predeceased by her husband, James M. Smith as well as her eight siblings. There will be no services for Loretta. Loretta's family would like to thank Dennis and Sylvia Kimball for their care and friendship and for making Loretta's last years amazing. Memorial contributions in Loretta's name may be made to at charity of one's choice. To leave a special message or condolence for her family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 27, 2020.
