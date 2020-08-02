Loretta Mary Assini has joined the Saints in Heaven on July 31 2020 after walking this earth for 99 years. She will be sorely missed by her two sons and their wives, grand children and great grandchildren, as well as a wonderful extended family of nieces and nephews who all dearly loved her company. She lived a full and productive life and was blessed with good health in body and mind up until the past few months. The difficult part of living so many years is to slowly lose many that you loved including her husband, parents, brothers and sister. The joy of a long life is that she lived to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great grand children. This past year she was reading and playing ball with 3 y/o AJ and loved virtual visits with 1 year old twins, Juliette and Thomas. She was born on the first day of Spring in 1921 to Pearl Clementine and Simeon "George" Foy in Whitehall, NY as the oldest of four children. She graduated from Whitehall High School and followed her dream to serve others in the nursing profession. She graduated from St. Peter's School of Nursing in 1942, and worked at St. Peter's Hospital, where she met her husband, Dr. Charles Joseph Assini. Her first major trip was a cross country train ride by herself to San Francisco to be married on March 5, 1944 to Dr. Assini who was stationed there as part of the Pacific Force in WWII. They had only 6 months of married life together before he was deployed in preparation for the invasion of Okinawa. After the war, Dr. Assini and Loretta set up his General Practice in their home in East Greenbush As nurse, receptionist, and office manager, she helped to make this a successful practice for over 30 years. They raised two sons Charles J. Assini Jr. Esq., and John F. Assini MD. After the passing of Dr. Assini in 1978, Loretta returned to nursing and worked until age 86 as a nurse in the Albany Eden Park Nursing Home, and then Kenwood Sacred Heart retirement facility for nuns until its closure. She had lived in the same house for over seventy years. Throughout her life she kept her daily routine of morning and evening prayers and was a faithful member of her local Parish. She was an avid reader with frequent visits to the library and was a faithful fan of the NY Giants and the NY Yankees. She was also a great cook and baker. Her grand children plan to continue her culinary traditions including the Christmas chocolate log cake. She is survived by her son Charles J. Assini, Jr. (wife, Elizabeth) of East Greenbush and their sons Christopher of Albany and Charles of Clifton Park; and her son John F. Assini MD (wife, Carolyn Jones-Assini MD) of Schenectady and their children, Andrew (wife, Cindy) and great grandson, Alexander John (AJ) of Hillsborough, NJ and Alicia (husband Zachary Brown) and twin great grandchildren, Juliette Marie, and Zachery Thomas of Monterey, California. In the last years of her life, she continued to enjoy caring for the two little dogs that were part of their family, spending summers at the family's vacation home in Maine, and visiting her great grandson in New Jersey. Because of the pandemic, the services will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Community Hospice for the kindness and support given to Loretta in her last weeks on earth. The family also wants to recognize the late Dr. Roberta Flesh and Dr. Heather Kopff whose excellent primary care helped to make possible her long, productive life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the charity of your choice
.