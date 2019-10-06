|
Loretta May Abbott Sisson died on October 4th, 2019 in Schenectady NY. Loretta was born in Saginaw, Michigan on February 13, 1927 to Earl Abbott and Clara Jane Bradt. Four days after birth she was carried by her parents on a train and slept in a shoebox on the long ride to Duanesburg, NY for her Grandfather Bradt's funeral. Loretta is a direct descendant of Arent Bradt, an early settler of Schenectady. Loretta was married to the late William (Bill) Sisson for 51 years until his death in 1997. They met as teenagers at a general store in Carmen where he worked. They married in 1946 after his return from WW II. Loretta attended and graduated from Draper High School. She began work as a stenographer and secretary at American Locomotive and then GE'S MAO. She retired from MAO with 30 years of service. After retirement she was happy to continue working at Teresian House and then Sam's Club in Albany until her 82nd birthday. She is survived by her sister Ileene Rose of Palmetto, Florida; daughters Marlene Hays of Buskirk, NY and Sharlene Emerson (Mark) of Murrysville, PA. Her granddaughter Laura Miner Alcorta and her husband Jose and grandson Jason Henry Miner were truly the "lights in her life." Loretta was a dedicated, loving and constant presence in their lives and now in their hearts. Loretta is Aunt to nine nieces and nephews and their families. Debbie and Harry Bolle were true and generous friends to Loretta adopting her cat Buddy and generously offering their home as a haven and gathering place for Loretta and her family. She was predeceased by her sisters Katherine Tidball (Clifford) and Vivian Filkins (Herb). Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 9th at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam from 10a.m.-11:30a.m. with a service beginning at 11:30. Interment will follow at Memory's Garden, Colonie. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St. Schenectady, NY 12305. Citymission.com or The Animal Protective Foundation at 53 Maple Ave, Glenville, NY 12302. Animalprotective.org The family wishes to thank the many people who have provided kind and compassionate care to Loretta while she lived at Heritage Home for Women and Baptist Health and Rehabilitation. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019