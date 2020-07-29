Loretta T. Nadzadi, 91, formerly of Sharon Springs and Cobleskill, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Cooperstown Center where she had resided since 2016. Loretta was born May 9, 1929 in Queens, NYC, a daughter of Gustave and Theresa (Willnauer) Hartman. She worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk in various stores in Times Square, NYC. She married Andrew T. Nadzadi on May 11, 1968. He predeceased her on July 25, 1987. They both enjoyed boating on the Hudson River for many years. Survivors include several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Marion Mauer. A period of visitation will be held from 10AM to 11AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home, 108 Chapel Street Cobleskill. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:30 at Our Lady of the Valley, 111 Wells Ave., Middleburgh with burial following in the Middleburgh Cemetery. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com
to leave a special message for Loretta's family.