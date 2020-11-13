Lori Ann Opalka, of Waterford, New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital, with her beloved mother by her side. Lori was born on November 22, 1970 to Joseph and Barbara (Walag) of Rotterdam, New York. She resided in a home with the Center for Disability Services, Inc. and attended a Day Program with Wildwood Programs. In spite of her disability, Lori was a loving and caring person who enjoyed her life to the fullest. Each and every year she looked forward to taking trips to Disney World with her family. Lori also travelled to Disneyland, Nashville, Boston, New York City, as well as many other cities, and a cruise. At her residence, she tried to keep everyone in line, and was considered to be the Boss. Lori is survived by her loving family, including her parents, Joseph and Barbara; her brothers, Bryan of Frisco, Texas, Mark (Tina) of Rotterdam, New York; her niece and best pal, Logan Opalka of Rotterdam, New York; as well as by many aunts and cousins. Lori's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Center for Disability Services, the Wildwood Programs, and the nurses and doctors at Samaritan Hospital for all of the loving care she received from them throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori's memory to the Center for Disability Services Inc., 314 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208, or to Wildwood Programs, 1190 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 16, from 10 o'clock until 11 o'clock in the morning, with funeral services to follow with Father O. Robert DeMartinis presiding in the chapel of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Interment services will be held privately, at the family's convenience. Please leave condolences for the family online at www.brbsfuneral.com
