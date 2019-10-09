|
Loris Rose Brown, 54, of Colonie, passed away at her residence on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Troy and raised in Stillwater. Loris was the daughter of the late Daniel and Roberta Mulvihill. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Stillwater High School in 1983. Loris worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for local companies. She was always cheerful, outgoing and friendly. She had been a gymnast and a cheerleader before raising her family. Loris is the beloved wife of Royal R. Brown. She is the mother of Royal R. Brown Jr., Alexander DE Brown and Dylan Huynh. She is the sister of Thalia and Marla Mulvihill. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Loris' family on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Services will follow at 7 p.m. with an opportunity for sharing and remembrances. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019