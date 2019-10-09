|
Lorraine A. Bogardus, 82, formerly of Prospect Street Schoharie and Kump Road, Town of Wright, passed away Sunday, October 6th at Palatine Bridge Nursing Home where she had resided since 2015. Lorraine was born April 27, 1937 in Schenectady, NY, a daughter of Louis and Ethel (Coon) McCumber. She attended Schoharie Elementary and later, graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, class of 1955. She and her husband operated their dairy farm on Kump Road from 1965 to 2006 along with also operating the Schoharie Bowling Alley's from the late 70's to 80's. She would later manage Deco World "Go Crazy Store" in Guilderland before finally retiring. She was a prior member and Sunday School teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Berne, and was a current member of the Schoharie United Presbyterian Church. A "Professional Volunteer", Lorraine helped form Hospice in Schoharie County, the Christmas Bureau in Schoharie County and the 1st Ombudsman for Nursing Homes in Schoharie County. Former Gov. Elliott Spitzer awarded her in 2007 for her volunteerism in Schoharie County. Survivors include her husband, Richard G. Bogardus, whom she married September 5, 1959; her four children, Donna Jean Gaige of Milford, James Charles Bogardus (Ellen) of Wright, Kathryn Lynn Mazzariello (Frank), of Cobleskill and Amy Marie Kelly (Mark Briggs) of Gallupville; eight grandchildren, Rob, Eric, Danielle, Mattheau, Julia, Amanda, Nicholas, and Christina; four great-grandchildren, Jamison, James, Addison and Ethan, and several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lynn and David McCumber. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 11th at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at the Schoharie United Presbyterian Church, 314 Main Street, Schoharie followed by interment in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lorraine to the , Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205; OR Palatine Nursing Home154 Lafayette St., Palatine Bridge, NY 13428. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Lorraine's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019