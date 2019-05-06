Lorraine A. Marchesiello 89, entered into eternal peace on May 4, 2019 , with her loving, caring family and close friends Pat and Arleen by her side. Born on December 26, 1929 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Sophie (Karpinski) Tarter. Raised and educated in Eastchester, NY, she graduated from Eastchester High school class of 1947. Following graduation, she pursued a career with Travelers Insurance and then with the Ford Motor Company. In May 1949 she married her beloved husband Dominick C. Marchesiello Sr. In 1960 they moved upstate and Lorraine stayed at home to raise their four children. Lorraine was an active communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church of Glenville. For years, she was an active member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and Rosary Altar Society. She was a dedicated parishioner, with a deep abiding faith in God. She was a member of the Charlton Red Hat Society and enjoyed the time spent with her "Red Hat Ladies". Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Retired Brigadier General Dominick C. Marchesiello Sr., her son Michael L. Marchesiello and sister Joan Marallo. Lorraine took pride in being a stay at home mom and her proudest accomplishment was her family. Lorraine is survived by her children, Joseph A. Marchesiello (Kathleen), Dominick C. Marchesiello Jr. (Kathleen), Michele M. Michael (Roger), daughter-in-law, Lisa Grasso (Mark) and sister Dolores Almena of Wappingers Falls. Gram is also survived by her nine cherished grandchildren who grew up close and always in touch with her: Dominick (Christine) Marchesiello III, Joseph (Emilee) Marchesiello, Matthew (Erin) Michael, David (Christine) Marchesiello, Christine (Onur) Guduk, Andrew Michael, Laura (Ali) El Bouchtaoui, Anthony Marchesiello and Nicholas Marchesiello; nine great-grandchildren; dear friends Pat and Arleen DiCaprio and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Lorraine's life by gathering for calling hours at The Glenville Funeral Home,9 Glenridge Road, Glenville on Tuesday May 7th 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road,Glenville NY on May 8th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, 27 Glenridge Road Glenville. The family deeply appreciates the compassion and care from the staff at Glendale Nursing home and all her wonderful caring neighbors and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society in care of the Immaculate Conception Church of Glenville, 400 Saratoga Road Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019