Lorraine Anne Grant


1948 - 2020
Lorraine Anne Grant Obituary
Lorraine Anne Grant, 71, of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away after a long illness, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, NY on November 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Kedzior. She resided in Schenectady, and Clifton Park. Lorraine received a Bachelor of Arts from Mt. Holyoke College, and a Master of Science from Union College. She was employed at Knolls Atomic Power Lab (KAPL) as a software engineer for forty-three years. Lorraine was a member of various charities, and was well known for her generous and caring spirit, especially for her cats which were generally rescued. She is survived by loving husband, Donald B. Grant, whom she married on July 14, 1987 in Clifton Park, NY. Due to current circumstances, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Those who wish to remember Lorraine in a special way may make a contribution to Whiskers, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY 12211 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
