Lorraine Antoinette Falace, 103, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1916 in Schenectady, New York to Anthony Ricci and Josephine Russo Ricci. She worked at the New York State Tax and Finance office and was one of the original Key Punch operators. She moved to Cape Coral in November 1975 from Schenectady. She then worked for the City of Cape Coral as a Clerk in the Water Department. Mrs. Falace enjoyed bingo, bowling, card games and slot machines, was an avid Yankee Baseball, Notre Dame Football and Duke Basketball fan. Mrs. Falace was a communicant of St. Andrew Catholic Church and would always arrive early to ensure her parking space and seat with her friends. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Robin (James) Cameron of Schenectady, Jeffrey (Nancy) Falace of Schenectady; eight grandchildren, Joanna (George) Bull, Jennifer (Brian) Alnwick, Jessica (Jesse) Bush, James (Jennifer) Cameron Jr, Robert (Jo-Ann) Falace, Jeffrey (Gillian) Falace Jr, Nicole (Josh) Silvis, Heather (Stephen) Giorgianni; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister Geraldine Ricci Buono; several nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend, Joan Locke. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Falace in January 1996, siblings, Mary DeLalla, Lewis Ricci, Guy (Rose) Ricci, brother in law, Albert Buono. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, August 12th at 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery, Cape Coral. The family suggests donations to Hope Hospice.



