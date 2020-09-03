1/1
Lorraine Antoinette Falace
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Antoinette Falace, 103, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1916 in Schenectady, New York to Anthony Ricci and Josephine Russo Ricci. She worked at the New York State Tax and Finance office and was one of the original Key Punch operators. She moved to Cape Coral in November 1975 from Schenectady. She then worked for the City of Cape Coral as a Clerk in the Water Department. Mrs. Falace enjoyed bingo, bowling, card games and slot machines, was an avid Yankee Baseball, Notre Dame Football and Duke Basketball fan. Mrs. Falace was a communicant of St. Andrew Catholic Church and would always arrive early to ensure her parking space and seat with her friends. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Robin (James) Cameron of Schenectady, Jeffrey (Nancy) Falace of Schenectady; eight grandchildren, Joanna (George) Bull, Jennifer (Brian) Alnwick, Jessica (Jesse) Bush, James (Jennifer) Cameron Jr, Robert (Jo-Ann) Falace, Jeffrey (Gillian) Falace Jr, Nicole (Josh) Silvis, Heather (Stephen) Giorgianni; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister Geraldine Ricci Buono; several nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend, Joan Locke. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Falace in January 1996, siblings, Mary DeLalla, Lewis Ricci, Guy (Rose) Ricci, brother in law, Albert Buono. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, August 12th at 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery, Cape Coral. The family suggests donations to Hope Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved