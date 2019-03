Dear Mom, It has been one year since our precious Lord called you home and we are happy to know you are resting in Heaven! Thank you for being our angel on earth. Thank you for your gentle nature and kind words. Thank you for the hugs and kisses and thank you for always looking at us with sun in your eyes and joy in your smile. Thank you for all the love you gave us! We want you to know that we love you too and that love is forever. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary