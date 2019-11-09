|
|
Lorraine "Rain" H. Bennett, 59, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on November 7, 2019. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Marczewski. Lorraine was a 1977 graduate of Linton High School and continued her education at Schenectady County Community College in the Culinary program. She married her beloved husband Michael on September 24, 1995. Together they owned Stoney's Irish Grill in Schenectady. Rain also worked various jobs in the food industry at Home of the Good Shepard, SUNY Albany, Siena, Heritage Home for Women and most recently at Pashley Elementary School in Glenville. She was an avid horse and animal lover. Lorraine enjoyed traveling to places such as the Caribbean and being near the water where she enjoyed to water ski and scuba dive. Lorraine also enjoyed spending time at her home in her gardens and doing home projects where she loved to entertain. Above all, she loved the time she spent with her family and many friends. In addition to her husband, Michael, Lorraine is survived by her stepsons, Aaron Bennett (Nicole) and Ryan Bennett. Grandchildren, Jazmine, Killian, Analeigh and Anson Bennett. Her sisters, Mary Marczewski and Catherine Berschwinger (David). Lorraine was the cherished aunt to Jess Berschwinger, Joe Berschwinger, Brielle Snow (Josh), Jennifer DaSilva and Megan Marczewski. Lorraine was predeceased by her brother, Christopher Marczewski. Her family would like to give a special thank you to Debbie Brown and Vivian Bradt for the special care they gave to Lorraine. Calling hours will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road Glenville, NY. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. Memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019