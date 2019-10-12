|
|
Lorraine J. Ormin (Grant), 93, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was born on January 4th, 1926, to Lillian Grant (McWilliams), and Sidney Grant in Syracuse, NY. She graduated at the top of her class from Draper High School in 1943 and went on to work as an Executive Secretary of General Electric (10 years), and later a librarian at Union College (16 years). She also served as the President of the Staff Association while at Union, something she was very proud of. Lorraine was an adoring mother and grandmother and spent her life selflessly giving to others. The impression she left in the hearts and souls of the people who loved her is not something that can be easily put into words. She was an angel on earth. She was predeceased by her loving son, Richard Ormin. She is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy Bielowski (Larry); her grandchildren, Jason Turner (Lyn), Renee Gerard (Kelly), Joanna Lirosi, Anthony Lirosi (Olivia), Dylan Ormin, Cody Ormin, Devin Ormin, Amanda Zaloga and Shannon Ormin and her great-grandchildren, Danny, Keegan, Kelton, Damian, Brody, Luca, Ava and Angus.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019