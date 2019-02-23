Home

Lorraine Johnston Obituary
Lorraine Johnston, 79, died at home Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Lorraine was born in Schenectady to the late Francis and Gertrude Buczkowski Szumiloski. She worked as a manager for OTB in Schenectady, until retiring. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Johnston; four children, John (Teresa) Frazer, Jr., Kimberly (Keith) Christmas, Amy Scott and Monica (Wayne) Sandilands; three step-children, Alan Johnston, Mark (Mandy) Johnston and Derek Johnston; eight grandchildren, Alyssa LaFountain, Michael (Stephanie) Sandilands, Steven Sandilands, Kyle Frazer Briana Christmas, Courtney Frazer, Alex Johnston and Reid Johnston; five great-grandchildren, Jae Marie Christmas, Skyler Christmas, Chase Sandilands, Apollo Christmas and Olivia Maccue. There will be no funeral services.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
