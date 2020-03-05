|
Lorraine "Lori" (Landry) MacDonald, 62, of Dewey Ave, passed away unexpectedly at Samaritan Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Troy on July 17, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Edward "Ted and Margaret "Peg" Dugan Landry. A 1975 graduate of Mechanicville High School, she also attended Albany Business College. Lori had worked for 35 years at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, eventually becoming a senior administrative assistant. Lori had just worked her last day before retirement on last Thursday, February 27th. A life of enjoying the hard work she and husband Dave had put before them, this is a devastating loss to him and her family. Lori was an avid reader, was a great baker and was known by many as having some of the best homemade Chex-Mix around. Known to her grandsons as "Nannie", she enjoyed visiting Kaleb, watching Joel on the baseball field and also the family Disney trips they would take together. Her family was always first and foremost in her life. Survivors include her husband of 36 years and the love of her life, David R. MacDonald, whom she married on October 22, 1983, her cherished daughters Allison(Kevan) Ross of Tampa, FL and Meaghan (Christopher) Moll of Mechanicville, grandsons Kaleb Ross and Joel MacDonald, sisters, Maribeth(Michael) Rivage and Christine(Ron) Wood, sisters-in-law, Charlene Landry, Darlene (Robert) Salmon and Cathy(Lane) Pelletier; brother-in-law. Paul (Michelle) MacDonald. She was known by her several nieces and nephews as "Da" and will be sorely missed by her aunts, uncle and many cousins, friends and coworkers. Sadly, Lori was predeceased by her brother. John Landry. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Funeral Home service to follow at 7 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the Clifton Park/Halfmoon EMS, Attn: Community Development, PO Box 1469, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or Hillcrest Fire Department, 145 Pruyn Hill Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118 in loving member of Lorraine R. MacDonald. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020