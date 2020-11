Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis Brace Acquasanta, 60, died Monday. Mass on 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Church. Interment at Park View Cemetery. Calling hours - St. Luke's, Fri., 1 to 2 p.m.



