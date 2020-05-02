Louis Gwinner, Jr. passed peacefully on April 30 in Sun City Center, Florida. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY Lou was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. After discharge he worked for Western Union then spent the rest of his career with the United States Postal Service. Lou was an accomplished tennis player whose love of the sport lasted his entire life. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah and sons, Louis Gwinner of Schenectady, NY, John Gwinner of Cohoes, NY, and daughter, Terri Gwinner of Hebron, ME. He also leaves his grandchildren, Wake, Emily, Padraig, Colin, Brandon, Arianah and Brody. Lou was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Gwinner Poulos. Interment will be private.



