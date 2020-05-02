Louis Gwinner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Gwinner, Jr. passed peacefully on April 30 in Sun City Center, Florida. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY Lou was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. After discharge he worked for Western Union then spent the rest of his career with the United States Postal Service. Lou was an accomplished tennis player whose love of the sport lasted his entire life. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah and sons, Louis Gwinner of Schenectady, NY, John Gwinner of Cohoes, NY, and daughter, Terri Gwinner of Hebron, ME. He also leaves his grandchildren, Wake, Emily, Padraig, Colin, Brandon, Arianah and Brody. Lou was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Gwinner Poulos. Interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved