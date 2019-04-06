|
Louis H. Schwaber, of Latham, NY, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Schenectady, Louis was a lifelong Capital District resident. He is survived by his wife, Joan Michelson Schwaber; two sons, Ethan and Joshua Schwaber; his mother, Jean Schwaber; and two sisters, Louise and Sheryl Schwaber, all of Schenectady. He was predeceased by his father, Sigmund Schwaber. Services at the Beth Israel Cemetery Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam, NY on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. The period of mourning will be observed on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1520 Unadilla Street in Schenectady. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019