Louis J. Rekucki, passed away at Ellis Hospital, on Saturday, August 22, after a long courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Louie was born on October 8, 1929, to the late Sophie and Jacob Rekucki of the Mont Pleasant area of Schenectady, where he lived until he attended St. John Kanty Prep School in Erie Pennsylvania, Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Oriskany Aircraft Carrier. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Mont Pleasant where he found a thirty plus year career in the printing industry. He later met his wife of more than fifty years Dolores Brodzinski also of the Mont Pleasant area. Together they raised two boys and is survived by Mark (Susan) of Saratoga Springs, and Michael (Cali) of Glenville. He is also survived by sisters, Adelaide Kessler of Roseburg, Oregon and Theresa OBrien of Galway, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Louie was predeceased by his beautiful wife Dolores, his brothers, Howard, Casimir, Hendrick, Eddy, and his sister Mary. Special thanks go out to the numerous Doctors, Nurses and Techs at Ellis who do an impossible job everyday, and to Hospice of Schenectady. A Huge Thank you to the Mohawk Ambulance Service for their invaluable support. Memorial donations can be made and appreciated to the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.