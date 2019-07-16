Louis R. Catman, 77, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on January 6, 1942 in Cohoes, NY, he was the son of Louis A. and Pricella (Salamdra) Catman. Louis was a graduate of Siena College and upon completion of his degree, he enlisted in the US Army. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged after 4 years of service. He then continued his service in the US Army Reserve for several years, completing his tenure with the rank of Major. Louis worked for many years with the New York State Department of Health as a programmer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Saratoga Council #246. Louis was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Pricella Catman. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Catman of Ballston Spa; a son, Robert Catman (Holly Kitchen) of Ballston Spa; a daughter, Suzanne Williams of Loudonville; and a granddaughter, Alicia Williams of Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial with military honors will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Louis may be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019