Mr. Louis R. Ferraro, 96, of Amsterdam, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at the E.L. Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam. Born in Schenectady, NY on September 8, 1923 a son of the late Nicholas and Helen Policastro Ferraro. Lou was raised in Schenectady and was a graduate of the former Mt. Pleasant High School Class of 1941. He moved to Amsterdam in 1948 upon his marriage. He was a US Army Air corps Veteran of WW II serving in Europe. Mr. Ferraro was employed by GE in Schenectady for over 45 years. He worked as a Painter and was a part of the maintenance department. He retired in 1996. He was a communicant of the former St. Michael the Archangel Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Amsterdam. Lou was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #209 in Amsterdam. He was a member of the William A. Browne Assembly 4th Degree and Past Faithful Navigator and was Past Grand Knight and District Deputy. He was also the Secretary of the Capital District Conference of Columbiettes. Mr. Ferraro was also a member of the Amsterdam Elks Lodge #101 and the GE Quarter Century Club. He married Margaret San Filippo on April 11, 1948. She passed away in 2002. He is survived by his siblings, Nick Ferraro of Malta, NY, Benita Friello of Port St. Lucie, FL, Joseph Ferraro of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Anthony Ferraro of Malta, NY. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Lou was predeceased by siblings, Leonard Ferraro, Richard Ferraro, Arthur Ferraro, John Ferraro, Fay DiMascio, Tina Kmonk and Marion Marotta. Lou's Family would like to say thank you to the 3rd Floor Nurses and Staff at The E.L. Wilkinson Facility for the care given to their brother. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 18, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 39 St. John St., Amsterdam with Father O. Robert DeMartinis as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Amsterdam. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #209, West Main St., Amsterdam, NY 12010. Arrangements are under the direction of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019