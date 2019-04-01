Louise A. Brass, 85, passed away at her home on Friday, March 29th, 2019. Louise was born in Schenectady to her parents, the late Vito and Theresa Divincenzo. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, Louise went on to work in various positions around the area, lastly working in the payroll department at the General Electric Company until her retirement. For 30 years, Louise volunteered at Proctor's Theater as an usher. She loved all shows and musicals and especially supporting her grandchildren in any production or sporting event they were involved with. In her younger years, Louise and her husband, Harold loved to square dance. Louise was very active in the Rotterdam Seniors, Woestina Seniors and the Young at Hearts, always enjoying bus trips with the groups. Cherishing the simple things in life, Louise loved camping and vacationing with her family, whether it be at the Schroon River Campground with her husband and kids or later spending time at her daughter's camp in Chestertown, she was always ready to travel anywhere at any time. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Harold Brass, whom she married on February 2nd, 1957. Left behind to cherish Louise's memory are her daughters, Sharon A. Nicpon (John) and Sandra A. Bestler (Robert), her grandchildren, Cheryl Murphy, Julie Nicpon, Matthew Nicpon, and Alyssa, Robert, Gregory, Stephen (Audra) and Katie Bestler, and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Arlene Emery (John), Beverly Fisher (late Charles) and James Divincenzo (Diane) as well as many nieces, nephews and her beloved grand-dogs. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 2nd at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial donations in Louise's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence for Louise's family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary