Louise Roselle, 96, passed away at home peacefully in the presence of family and caregivers on March 21st, 2020. A lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Lucia (Petta) Tamasi. Louise graduated Nott Terrace high School's Class of 1951. She worked for F.W. Woolworth Company in downtown Schenectady where she met the love of her life, Donald E. Roselle. They were married on April 20, 1958 at St. Anthony's Church. As a devoted housewife she later worked as a sales clerk for Carl Company at Clifton Country Mall in Clifton Park. She was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Louise was a regular at the annual church Fiesta and was involved in bake sales and Zit i pasta suppers. She liked to travel, especially with her husband on bus trips to Atlantic City, NJ. Louise enjoyed light gambling at the Racino and Rivers Casino. Her hobbies were crocheting, quilting and other crafts. Her regular game shows to watch were Alex Trebek's Jeopardy; Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. All in all, never having children of her own, she was deeply loved by her family and was a wonderful aunt and cherished friend. Besides her beloved husband Donald who passed away in 2001, she was also predeceased by her brother, Charles Tamasi Sr. and sisters, Elsie Farone and Rosemary Pitucci. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Susan Nugent (late Daniel) and Lucille Groat and nephews, Michael G. Pitucci and Charles (Arlene) Tamasi Jr; great nephew Ryan (Kristen) Tamasi and great niece Cindy (Tom) Hamilton. Heartfelt thanks to all of her care givers who like family made her final years as comfortable as could be: Kelly, Sara, Tina, Holly, Crystal and Elyza. Services strictly private for the family. A Memorial Mass for Relatives and Friends will be held later in the year. Interment will be at Memory Gardens in Colonie under the direction of the Glenville Funeral Home of Scotia-Glenville, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Contributions encouraged to St. Anthony's Church (Corner Nott at Seward Pl. in Schenectady, NY 12308).
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020