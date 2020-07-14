Louise Clara Stryker Gregory, 96, passed away at home on July 8, 2020. Louise was born May 2, 1924 in Walden, NY to Charles A. & Emily (D0rn) Stryker. She was the first of nine children and she survived all of them except the youngest, her only brother Lynn D. Stryker of Scotia, NY. Louise married the love of her life, Harris R. Gregory Jr. on June 1, 1947. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for almost 72 years until Greg's passing on April 13, 2019. Louise graduated Sage College in Troy, NY with a master's degree in Special Education. She taught in the Schenectady school system for 29 yrs. She retired "somewhat early" she said in order to enjoy her retirement while still able. She was very active in several sewing groups, one being SAL's Gals- Sewing At Louise's. Louise will always be remembered and missed, particularly by those closest to her these last few years; niece Joanna (Tippe) Miller, caregiver Amy DeBiase. Special and heartfelt thanks to Home Instead for outstanding services that made it possible for Louise to stay at home comfortably. Thank you to Hospice who were very supportive at the end. And thank you to Scotia Fire Department who were also extremely helpful!



