Louise Fazzone Peterson, 94, of Kingsway Parkland Garden, Schenectady, "went peacefully into the presence of her Lord" (2 Corinthians 5:6-8), surrounded by her loved ones on August 14, 2019. Louise was born on November 2, 1924 to the late Philip and Mary Silvey Fazzone of Mariaville Road Schenectady. Louise's public school education began in a one room schoolhouse located on Mariaville Rd. and she completed her education as a graduate of Draper High School. Immediately following her graduation Louise was employed at General Electric in Schenectady where she met her future husband Philip E Peterson, whom she married on June 18, 1948. In her early years Louise was an accomplished equestrian and won many ribbons and trophies of recognition in the various competitions where she was a participant. In later years Louise was recognized for her artistic talents with her many crafts and paintings. During her life Louise took her relationship with the Lord very seriously and was willing to do whatever was needed to be done to facilitate the ministries where she was a participant. As her children, we all feel that Dad's and Mom's greatest achievement was raising us children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord, and in a sound and joyous faith in Christ Jesus. Eternity will reveal the lives that were touch by her faithful service. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her siblings, Daniel, Virginia, Henry, Robert, and Kenneth. She is survived by her children, Bruce Peterson and wife Becky, Gregory Peterson and wife Laurie, Douglas Peterson and wife Melanie, Lynne Guenther and husband Eric, and Scott Peterson and wife Rene' and ten grandchildren. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. For those who desire to make contributions in memory of Louise, she would have appreciated gifts for Bibles to be placed in her memory thru "The Gideons International", PO Box 743, Troy, NY 12181 or at: www.gideons.org The funeral is under the direction of the Morris – Stebbins – Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180. Phone 518-272-5802. Please express your online condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019