Louise Facci Murray, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Louise was born in Schenectady to the late John and Rose Torelli Facci. She worked as a lunch aide for the Schenectady School District for several years. Louise was predeceased by her sister, Patricia A. Trager. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David L. Murray, three sons, Richard Murray of Guilderland, David J. (Kelly) Murray of Watervliet and Robert P. (Loretta) Murray of Rotterdam, five siblings, Fr. John Facci, Jim Facci, Anthony Facci, Rosemary Fisher and Angelo Facci, six grandchildren, Brad, Justin, Katelyn, Collin, Meghan and Helen Murray, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided.