1/1
Louise Facci Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Facci Murray, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Louise was born in Schenectady to the late John and Rose Torelli Facci. She worked as a lunch aide for the Schenectady School District for several years. Louise was predeceased by her sister, Patricia A. Trager. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David L. Murray, three sons, Richard Murray of Guilderland, David J. (Kelly) Murray of Watervliet and Robert P. (Loretta) Murray of Rotterdam, five siblings, Fr. John Facci, Jim Facci, Anthony Facci, Rosemary Fisher and Angelo Facci, six grandchildren, Brad, Justin, Katelyn, Collin, Meghan and Helen Murray, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved