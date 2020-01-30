|
|
Louise H. Mosconi, age 81, of Gloversville, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville. She was born May 19, 1938 in Gloversville, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Assunta "Susie" D'Errico. She loved golfing, bowling, gardening, sewing and crafts. She was an excellent cook and was always willing to make anyone's favorite dish. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially cooking at holiday times. Louise was a member The Church of the Holy Spirit and it's Women's Society, the Nathan Littauer Hospital Auxiliary, the Kingsboro Women's Golf League and a founding member of the Hits and Misses Bowling League. She is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Robert A. Mosconi; two children, Robert A. Mosconi Jr. (Gail) of Tribes Hill and Sharon M. Quinn (David) of Medway, MA; seven grandchildren, Kasey Aiken (Russ), Samantha Gallup (Adam), Olivia Barnett (Brian), Natalie Nellis (Luke), Andrew Quinn, Brendan Quinn and Connor Quinn; eight great-grandchildren, Rylan Aiken, Noah Aiken, Reese Aiken, Camden Gallup, Roman Gallup, Palmer Gallup, Brady Barnett and Teagan Nellis; four sisters, Rose Kelly, Katherine Cozzolino (Sal), Helen Leibl (Joe) and Patricia Garguilo (Rick); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Jack D'Errico and sister, Carmella Mulhall. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville. A Prayer Service will take place 9:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 151 S. Main St; Gloversville, with the Rev. Matthew Wetsel officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown. Special thanks to Linda, Susan, Deb, Lisa and Alissa, the angels that helped care for Louise during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020