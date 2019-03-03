Louise Irene (Hampton) Lewis, 86, of Scotia, NY, died on March 1, 2019, after a short illness. Louise was born July 4th, 1932, to Japhia and Louise (Johnson Curtis) Hampton in Long Branch, NJ. She was a registered nurse and taught at Ellis Hospital in the Capital Region BOCES program. In July 1954, Louise married the love of her life, Paul Lewis. They had five children. Louise shared her love of the outdoors by hiking, swimming and ice-skating with her family, and loved reading and gardening. She became a wildlife rehabilitator, sheltering countless birds and small animals. In addition to giving support, time, and love to animals and humans in her community, she never missed a birthday or anniversary among her family and friends. Louise is survived by her children Nathan Lewis (Colleen), Martin Lewis (Brenda), Rena Lewis, and Robert Lewis (Maria); daughter-in-law Judy Lewis; grandchildren Shawn Albert (Michael), Rachel, Elizabeth, Paul, Kaylee and Jonah Lewis; great-grandchildren Andrew, Brendan and Evan Albert; sister Elizabeth Barbour; niece; two nephews; and cat, Pretty Boy. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2017, and son, David, in 2013. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union St., Schenectady, Monday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the World Wildlife Fund. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary