|
|
Louise L. Lichorat "Mimi", 86, was surrounded by her large, loving family when she peacefully passed on February 1, 2020. A lifelong resident of Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Emilia (Capobianco) DeRuscio. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School. Raised in an Italian-American household of seven children, Louise was already accustomed to the beauty and chaos of having a large family. When she met her beloved husband, the late Edward Lichorat, little did they know they too would raise seven children. Their family story is better than any reality show. It all started, when Ed proposed to Louise by writing her a letter from London where he was stationed, inside the letter was an engagement ring he won in a poker game. He had to wait until he returned to America to see if she accepted his proposal. As a military wife she raised military brats. From Missouri to Michigan to Plattsburg, NY, each place with a new baby, and endless memories. The family moved back to Schenectady, where they resided on Windsor Terrace. Here is where her family flourished as did the old community of Goose Hill. Louise was a proud nurse. For many years, she worked at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. On top of raising her children, being an involved grandmother, she was also the gentle, loving caretaker to elderly strangers. She had a special warmth to her that made everyone feel like she was their "Mimi" as well. Many people also know "Lou" in association to her children or her family's establishment, the former "Geppettoe's Restaurant". Until her late 70s she was the gardener alongside her daughter at Glenville Funeral Home. Together they planted thousands and thousands of flowers to bring beauty and life to the facility. Louise also shared her secret sauce recipe with her grandchildren, the same sauce she would use to make pounds of ziti and meatballs for grieving families at the funeral home. She was a strong, independent woman, and not only because she was a military wife. When she lost her husband in 1999, Louise endured heartbreak, but remained spirited for her family. For the last 20 years, she has been her family's storyteller, gossiper "a little bird told me", Italian cookbook, comedian, and ultimately, the glue of what family is. Spending time with Louise was nothing short of entertaining. She enjoyed playing poker, making homemade meatballs and sauce with Garafolo's meats, catching up on her juicy soap operas, typically with "a smidge of wine". Mimi attended every dance recital, football game and all events to support her grandchildren. She would gush about her family to everyone, especially while maintaining her iconic hair and her relaxing monthly facials. Even though Louise has passed to be with her ancestors and husband, she will forever live inside the hearts of everyone who knew her. She often would joke with newcomers to the family and say "Run For the Hills", however, none of them left willingly…. how could you when you knew Louise Lichorat. Predeceased by her husband, Ed, as well as her brothers, James, Joseph and John DeRuscio; sisters, Genevieve Kelly and Antoinette Stuart; as well as her angel baby. To continue her legacy and memory are her children, Paul (Jamie) Lichorat, Jo-Ann (Michael) Lichorat Pomato, Edward (Tom Sietsema) Lichorat, Donna (Michael) DeMarco, Steve (Laurie) Lichorat, Lisa (Carmen) Caruso, Dee-Ann (Michael) Fusco; grandchildren, Lance (Claire) Lichorat, Brittany (Daniel) Furman, Alexandra (Daniel) O'Keefe, Spencer Lichorat, Taylor (Dan Puglisi) DeMarco, Anthony Lichorat, Macie Fusco, Michelina Caruso, Joey Fusco, Carmen Caruso, Anna (Richard Burke) Lichorat and Edward Lichorat; 1 great grandson, Nicholas Michael Puglisi, and another on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. will be held Tuesday, February 4th from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5th, 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tyler DeMarco Foundation, PO Box 4807 Schenectady NY 12304-0807, to support childhood cancer research. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020