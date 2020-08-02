Louise Palange

Louise Mandigo Palange, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire and moved to Corinth at the age of 4. While at Corinth High School she was a member of the band, National Honor Society, and Salutatorian of her senior class. After graduation she was employed by General Electric in Schenemctady in the payroll department. When she turned 18, Louise attended the Crouse Irving School of Nursing in Syracuse and earned her degree as a registered nurse. While in Syracuse she met her husband, John. They settled in Camillus, NY where they raised their family. In 1990 Louise and John retired to Palm Harbor, Florida. Louise had recently returned to Schenectady where she resided at the Holiday at the Atrium. She loved sewing and Swedish weaving and was a wonderful cook who made the best homemade rolls, spaghetti sauce, and apple pie. She also enjoyed a good Manhattan with John. She is survived by her daughters; Jean (Walter) Gilcher, and Mary Lou (Charles) Varga, her son, William (Roberta) Palange, her grandchildren; Christopher (Christina) Gilcher, Carey Gilcher, Sarah (Michael) Holland, Alison (Julio) Blanco, William (Leigh Ann) Gilcher, Jason (Melinda) Varga, John Varga, Kathryn (Robert) Tesoriero, 14 great grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband John who passed away in 2009, her parents, William J. Mandigo and Kathleen Gunn, and brother James P. Mandigo. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2pm-3pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will follow at 3pm at the funeral home. Please note that face masks will be required to enter the funeral home. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
.