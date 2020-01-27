|
Louise Ricci Muscato of 16 Pine Street, Amsterdam, New York passed away peacefully after a short illness on January 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam. Louise was born in Amsterdam on May 3, 1923 to Joseph and Emma Bardascini Ricci. She received her education in the Amsterdam school district, graduating from Wilbur H. Lynch Senior High School in 1940. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Muscato who she married August 5, 1946. Thomas passed away May 7, 1957. Louise was a former parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel until it closed and merged with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Louise worked as a cook for Canali's Restaurant in Schenectady for over46 years, retiring at the age of 91. Louise is survived by two daughters, Mary Jo Wells (Richard) and Emma Hazelton (Robert) all of Amsterdam. She is also survived by grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren. Nieces and nephews also survive, along with her treasured pet Lucky. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Dominick Richards and Augustine Ricci, three sisters, Carmela Ruggeri, Pamela Hazzard and Louise Ricci. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial mass, Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 39 St. John Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Visitation will take place from 10:30 prior to the mass at Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Louise's name may be made to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020