DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highway Tabernacle
235 Hudson Ave.
Mechanicville, NY
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Highway Tabernacle
235 Hudson Ave.
Mechanicville, NY
1925 - 2019
Louise Russo Obituary
With her work on earth completed, Louise Russo was called to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2019. The beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmella Russo, Louise was born September 22, 1925 in Mechanicville, NY. She attended school in Mechanicville and started her work career at Berk Ray Factory in Troy, as a seamstress. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers Ralph Russo and Joseph Russo, Jr. and her two sisters Mary Beninati and Angela DeAngelis. She is survived by her sister in law Mary Russo and nieces and nephews as follows: Jean (Milton) Aldrich; Joyce (Paul) Kelley; Ronald (Jackie) Beninati; Darlene (Patrick) Piltman; Dean (Jayna) DeAngelis; Beatrice (James) Benamati; Joanne Sabatino; and Diane (Daniel) Stanton). She is also survived by several great-nieces & nephews. Louise enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was an active member of Highway Tabernacle playing the piano for their worship services. She also taught Sunday school for many years. Calling hours will take place at Highway Tabernacle, 235 Hudson Ave., Mechanicville on Friday, October 4th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of Louise's life starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Desnoyers officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Louise's memory to Highway Tabernacle's Missions Dept., 235 Hudson Ave., Mechanicville, NY 12118. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
